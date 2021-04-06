Dancing yield curve: All about investing in debt mutual funds

Bond markets in the last few months have been highly volatile. The debt mutual fund schemes , which till a few months ago, were delivering double digit returns, have started delivering much lower single-digit returns. In the video, Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager-Fixed Income, Quantum Mutual Fund, speaks with Business Today's Avneet Kaur about where bond markets are headed from here. Watch the video for more.

