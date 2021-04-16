Groww to launch derivatives, US stock investment soon; insurance, lending in pipeline

Investment platform Groww, raising $83 million at a valuation of $1 billion, is now the first VC-funded fintech start-up to become a unicorn. The series D funding round was led by Tiger Global. In an interview with Aprajita Sharma of Business Today, co-founder Lalit Keshre talks about fresh funding utilisation and key areas where they will offer services soon. The key ones include derivatives, deposits in tie-up with banks and US stock investment. They are eyeing insurance and lending businesses too. "We will venture into everything, but investments will remain our focus," says Keshre. Watch the video to know more.

