What Indian investors should know about SPACs

Want to take a bite of new-age start-ups? There are not many options. One avenue that you can explore is Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). SPACs are launched by experienced management teams with an objective to acquire a private company. It gives private companies an easy access to the US stock market, while investors get to nibble into such firms before they go public. Hot on the Wall Street, you may consider it - but with caveats. Watch the video to know more about it.

