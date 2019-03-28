MIT professor who was consulted by Congress speaks on NYAY scheme

Noted Professor of Economics at MIT Abhijit Banerjee who was consulted by Congress Party on the NYAY programme had suggested a minimum income guarantee of Rs 2,500 per month, keeping in mind the fiscal discipline. Congress, however, announced a more expansive Rs 6,000 crore a month with an outlay of Rs 3.60 lakh crore. Banerjee who is in India to launch his new book "What the Economy Needs Now' which is being co-authored with 13 economists, including Raghuram Rajan and Gita Gopinath, Banerjee, speaks to Businesstoday.in editor Rajeev Dubey about the scheme.