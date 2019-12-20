Modi says his govt saved the economy that was heading towards disaster

While addressing the AGM of ASSOCHAM, PM Modi spoke about how his government has 'saved' the economy which was headed towards a disaster five years ago. He also added that his government had not only stabilized the economy but also brought discipline to it. His comment comes at a time when India's GDP growth rate has slipped to six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September quarter. Commenting on the government's vision of making India a $5 trillion economy, PM Modi said, "When I set the $5 trillion target, I was aware about the negative campaign against it. The $5 trillion target is not spontaneous. It is being debated for the last five years." Watch the video for the entire speech.