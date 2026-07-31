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Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 718 crore, revenue rises 21%

Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 718 crore, revenue rises 21%

Dixon Technologies shares closed 1.68% lower at Rs 14,096 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 14,337.15.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 4:19 PM IST
Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 718 crore, revenue rises 21%Revenue for the quarter climbed 21.13% to Rs 15,547 crore in Q1 from Rs 12,835 crore in the year ago period. 

Dixon Technologies reported a 156% rise in net profit for the June 2026 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 718 crore in the last quarter against Rs 280 crore during the same quarter last year. Net profit was boosted by a higher other income component of Rs 528.29 crore.

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Revenue for the quarter climbed 21.13% to Rs 15,547 crore in Q1 from Rs 12,835 crore in the year ago period.  However, earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 4% to Rs 463.12 crore last quarter against Rs 482.37 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margins for the quarter slipped to 2.98% from 3.76% a year ago.

Dixon Technologies shares closed 1.68% lower at Rs 14,096 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 14,337.15. Market cap of the  firm stood at Rs 86,187 crore. The earnings were announced during market hours today.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 4:19 PM IST
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