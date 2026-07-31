Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 718 crore, revenue rises 21%

Dixon Technologies reported a 156% rise in net profit for the June 2026 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 718 crore in the last quarter against Rs 280 crore during the same quarter last year. Net profit was boosted by a higher other income component of Rs 528.29 crore.

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Revenue for the quarter climbed 21.13% to Rs 15,547 crore in Q1 from Rs 12,835 crore in the year ago period. However, earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 4% to Rs 463.12 crore last quarter against Rs 482.37 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margins for the quarter slipped to 2.98% from 3.76% a year ago.