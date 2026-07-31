Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
ITC Q1 results: Profit slips 16% to Rs 4,394 crore YoY; revenue climbs 28%

ITC Q1 results: Profit slips 16% to Rs 4,394 crore YoY; revenue climbs 28%

Revenue from operations rose 27.64 per cent YoY to Rs 29,523.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23,129.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 5:28 PM IST
ITC Q1 results: Profit slips 16% to Rs 4,394 crore YoY; revenue climbs 28%ITC noted that the performance of its agri business segment was impacted by geopolitical developments and a high base effect.

FMCG major ITC Ltd on Friday reported a 16.21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the June 2026 quarter (Q1 FY27).

The company posted a profit (attributable to owners) of Rs 4,394.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 5,244.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operations, however, rose 27.64 per cent YoY to Rs 29,523.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23,129.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ITC said its FMCG business delivered a robust performance during the quarter with revenue up 12 per cent YoY.

The company, however, noted that the performance of its agri business segment was impacted by geopolitical developments and a high base effect.

ITC said, "Q1 FY27 was marked by heightened uncertainty in the operating environment due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, that triggered a sharp increase & volatility in the price of crude oil & crude-linked products along with significant trade & supply chain disruptions."

"While consumption demand, both in rural and urban markets, remained resilient during the quarter, imported inflation is a key watch-out in the near-term. India is currently experiencing significant deficit in monsoon and lower Kharif sowing levels compared to the same period last year. Additionally, spatial and temporal variations in monsoon would remain a key monitorable. A protracted conflict in West Asia, alongside emerging El Niño conditions that may weaken monsoons and intensify heatwaves, could weigh on growth, inflation and the Current Account," it added.

Advertisement

"The macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy remain resilient supported by proactive and agile policy actions by the Government of India. Sustained public capex, stable monetary conditions, banking and liquidity measures to support credit growth, and steps to attract foreign capital, curb foreign exchange volatility and strengthen investment activity, augur well for sustained growth of the Indian economy," the company further stated.

The results were announced after market hours on Friday. Earlier in the day, shares of ITC settled 1.51 per cent lower at Rs 280.95 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more