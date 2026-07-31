ITC Q1 results: Profit slips 16% to Rs 4,394 crore YoY; revenue climbs 28%

Revenue from operations, however, rose 27.64 per cent YoY to Rs 29,523.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23,129.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ITC said its FMCG business delivered a robust performance during the quarter with revenue up 12 per cent YoY.

The company, however, noted that the performance of its agri business segment was impacted by geopolitical developments and a high base effect.

ITC said, "Q1 FY27 was marked by heightened uncertainty in the operating environment due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, that triggered a sharp increase & volatility in the price of crude oil & crude-linked products along with significant trade & supply chain disruptions."

"While consumption demand, both in rural and urban markets, remained resilient during the quarter, imported inflation is a key watch-out in the near-term. India is currently experiencing significant deficit in monsoon and lower Kharif sowing levels compared to the same period last year. Additionally, spatial and temporal variations in monsoon would remain a key monitorable. A protracted conflict in West Asia, alongside emerging El Niño conditions that may weaken monsoons and intensify heatwaves, could weigh on growth, inflation and the Current Account," it added.

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"The macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy remain resilient supported by proactive and agile policy actions by the Government of India. Sustained public capex, stable monetary conditions, banking and liquidity measures to support credit growth, and steps to attract foreign capital, curb foreign exchange volatility and strengthen investment activity, augur well for sustained growth of the Indian economy," the company further stated.

The results were announced after market hours on Friday. Earlier in the day, shares of ITC settled 1.51 per cent lower at Rs 280.95 on BSE.