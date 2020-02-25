Mukesh Ambani: I'm excited about partnership between Jio and Microsoft

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani spoke to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a fireside chat at the Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai. The two business leaders spoke about the evolution of the telecom industry and the potential of India as a digital nation. Nadella stated that India had a huge potential for digital given its growing number of internet and mobile users. Ambani praised Nadella's leadership style and how he had nurtured the organization. Ambani hailed Microsoft for committing to India in a big way and how he was looking forward to the Jio and Microsoft partnership. Watch the video for the full interview.

