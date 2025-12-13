‘Agreement fully in force’: ICC, JioStar clarify on media deal over reports of exit ahead of T20 World Cup

The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, said International Cricket Council and JioStar in a joint statement amid reports that the broadcaster would step down from the contract ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

“These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation,” they said, adding that JioStar continues as the ICC’s official media rights partner in the country. “Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect,” they stated.

The companies clarified that JioStar is “fully committed” to its contractual obligations and is focussed on the coverage of ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners. ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport,” the companies added.

The clarification came after reports surfaced that JioStar informed ICC would be unable to service the remaining two years of its four-year India broadcasting agreement, citing substantial financial losses.

JioStar more than doubled its provisions for expected losses on onerous sports contracts in 2024–25 to Rs 25,760 crore, sharply higher than Rs 12,319 crore a year earlier. Star India had also reported steep losses in the previous year, driven mostly by provisions linked to the same ICC deal.