The global economic recovery from the crisis originated by the coronavirus pandemic may take as many as five years, the World Bank's chief economist Carmen Reinhart said; Reliance Retail to offload up to 15-20% stake, raise Rs 80,000 crore; Insurance regulator IRDAI plans new solvency norms to deal with COVID-19 crisis. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

