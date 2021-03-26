 'There's lot of irony in the life I have travelled': Andre Agassi : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

'There's lot of irony in the life I have travelled': Andre Agassi

Mukesh Adhikary | March 26, 2021

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has  an interest in education sector in India. Agassi is the largest stakeholder in edtech platform Square Panda, which works on innovations on early childhood education and  care. In conversation with BusinessToday.In, Agassi shares his experience with the start-up, talks about incorporating artificial intelligence in education, his future plans for India, and how he has kept himself busy during the pandemic.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th result Live Updates: BSEB declares inter results



    More from this section
    03:12
    Ratan Tata hails SC verdict; Goyal reviews Railways' performance
    05:52
    IDBI Bank's CEO on exploiting synergies with LIC
    05:06
    IDBI Bank's CEO on new foundation of future growth
    02:56
    Tata vs Mistry: SC upholds Cyrus Mistry's removal from Tata Sons
    01:53
    Instagram update: How to restore deleted posts, reels, IGTV videos
    02:50
    Jobs' job application gets auctioned; SBI on COVID second wave
    02:55
    COVID's double mutant virus scares India, govt unsure if this caused spike
    02:14
    Swiggy to vaccinate delivery partners; Don't see rating downgrade for India, says FM
    03:57
    Indian states announce lockdowns, curbs amid rising COVID cases
    05:24
    Govt can attract private capital if they structure privatisation transactions right: Chaudhry
    03:40
    Slight deceleration in recovery momentum: Axis Bank, CEO
    03:14
    Indian Railways launches drive against smoking; Putin vaccinated
    01:35
    Shocking visuals of people violating COVID-19 norms in India
    02:55
    HDFC MF's Prashant Jain shares equity market outlook for FY22
    03:13
    Global COVID deaths rise again: WHO; Future Group on the brink of bankruptcy
    01:36
    5 worst impacted Indian states by second wave of coronavirus
    04:54
    FM introduces Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha
    02:45
    Tesla cars cannot spy, says Musk; Over 6 cr vaccine doses sent to 76 nations
    02:40
    Moody's predicts India's GDP growth; Maharashtra's new COVID-19 restrictions
    00:44
    President Biden stumbles thrice while trying to board Air Force One
    01:54
    How to record WhatsApp calls on an Android device
    03:54
    Brazil becomes second-worst affected nation by coronavirus, after US
    02:25
    Kejriwal on vaccinating Delhi; Gadkari asks for reduction of GST on PVs
    03:35
    At least 6.5% vaccines wasted across India, Telangana wastes most
    03:03
    FIR filed against Cadbury India; IndiGo carried most passengers in Feb 2021
    02:37
    Retail at 93% of pre-COVID sales; Krugman on India's 'license raj'
    04:57
    Cryptocurrency Ban: Regulatory Framework for assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple
    07:00
    Cut the clutter! Debt funds simplified for you
    17:39
    Meet the co-founder: Mayank Bidawatka, Koo
    02:34
    AstraZeneca COVID vaccine: Why countries are suspending its use
    07:02
    Binance CEO explains risks involved for countries allowing crypto
    02:30
    FIR lodged against Hitesha Chandranee; US now India's 2nd biggest oil supplier
    05:18
    Home Loan interest rates: Five Risk Factors No Banker Will Tell You
    01:25
    Nationwide bank strike hits services; employees take to the streets
    46:06
    FM Sitharaman's stance on cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech in India
    03:24
    Rajan warns against upsetting bond market; FM on cryptocurrencies
    04:02
    What's the future of WhatsApp in India amid new social media rules?
    02:33
    Google to inform about vaccination centres; Buffett's net worth crosses $100 bn
    01:36
    Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express catches fire, no casualty so far
    22:43
    N Srinivasan: Industry never suffered due to politics in Tamil Nadu