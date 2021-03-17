Cut the clutter! Debt funds simplified for you

Debt mutual funds or ETFs are considered safe, but choosing the right one is complex. As investors lost faith in debt MFs after the credit crisis in IL&FS and DHFL, followed by Franklin Templeton closing six debt MF schemes, leaving investors in lurch, the industry has taken initiatives to launch safer debt products with negligible credit risk. In this video, Mrin Agarwal, registered investor advisor and founder of Finsafe India simplifies debt investment space from a retail investor's point of view and discusses why choosing the right category holds prime importance.

