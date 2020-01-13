World economy in 2020: This is what IMF, World Bank and others predict

Global has growth weakened in 2019 as trade wars and weakening growth in China affected the overall growth. With the trade hostilities between the US and China having abated for the time being and an ease in financial conditions, there has been some relief. The US economy is slated to grow at 2 per cent. The past decade has not been kind to the emerging markets and things don't look any better. Local concerns in countries like India are also not good signs for the times to come. So what will the year be like for the world economy? International organizations like World Bank, IMF and research agencies like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs etc have come up with their own expectations. Watch the video for more on what the year will be like.

