Nobody will invest in India if there is social unrest: Sadhguru at Davos

Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today & Aajtak spoke to Sadhguru, founder, Isha Foundation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, about the state of the economy, the social unrest due to CAA protests and what the government should have done. Commenting on the CAA showdown, the spiritual leader said the protests were taking place due to a lack in communication between the government and citizens. He stated that external investors would be unwilling to invest in India if they saw buses burning in the country. The need of the hour was to communicate the correct message. Watch the video for more.



