WEF 2018: AI is more profound than electricity or fire, says Sundar Pichai

India-born Sundar Pichai, who sits at the head of the most powerful internet company in the world, is optimistic about technology and its long term affects. Despite doubts expressed by many prominent figures like Stephen Hawkings and Elon Musk, the CEO of Google thinks that AI is more profound that the fire or electricity when it comes to human history.

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai expressed his feelings about the evolution of Artificial Intelligence during an interview in Davos at the ongoing World Economic Forum. Pichai answered various concerns regarding the future of the company which directly or indirectly impacts most internet users in the world.

Since the transfer of Google's mantle from Larry Page to Sundar Pichai, there has been a shift from mobile first to AI first. This shift shows the company's commitment to using artificial intelligence as the solution to most problems in the world. According to Pichai, AI is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on.

However, his belief in this relatively new technology is not without concerns and reservations. He "Any time you work with technology, you need to learn to harness the benefits while minimizing the downsides."

In the case of artificial intelligence, Pichai believes there is a need to demilitarize it and create frameworks in conjunction with various nations. "Countries need to demilitarize AI, that's a common goal countries should work towards," he said. He said that the technology could eliminate many of the constraints we now face, helping us for example to make "clean, cheap, reliable energy" a reality.

Following up with their commitment towards AI, the company has announced the launch of two new AI research centres in the world; one in China and the other in France.