WEF, WEF 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Economic Forum, Donald Trump, Davos, Switzerland, International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, IBM , Ginni Rometty, Norway, Erna Solberg, Sharan Burrow, Belgium, Fabiola Gianotti, European Organization
Home
WEF 2018
WEF 2018 blogs

WEF 2018: Shah Rukh Khan receives the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors

BusinessToday.in | New Delhi
WEF 2018: Shah Rukh Khan receives the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors

We, the powerful, need to get out of the way, to pick the barriers apart, the ones that give us names and races and colours and hierarchies, he said.

 
 

WEF 2018: Honoured to receive WEF's 24th Crystal Award, says Shah Rukh Khan

Who can deny that with Shah Rukh Khan in the meeting, it is only bound to be more eventful?
More

WEF 2018: Transport, energy solutions high on Piyush Goyal's agenda in Davos

More

Global production on brink of exponential change, only 25 countries to gain, says WEF report

More
 
 

PM Modi to visit Davos for WEF 2018: 15 things you should know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to the World Economic Forums Annual Meeting 2018 in Davos carries great significance in terms business opportunities.
More

WEF 2018: What is World Economic Forum, why it's important for India?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) was established as a not-for-profit foundation in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1971.
More

WEF 2018: Shah Rukh Khan to get Crystal Award at Davos Summit

More
Advertisement