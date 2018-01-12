Global production on brink of exponential change, only 25 countries to gain, says WEF report

A new report launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday reveals that only 25 countries are in the best position to gain as production systems stand on the brink of exponential change. Recognizing the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and emerging technologies, the Readiness for the Future of Production Report 2018, developed in collaboration with AT Kearney, provides a snapshot of today's global production landscape.

The new framework is made up of two main components: Structure of Production, which measures a country's production; and Drivers of Production - the key enablers that position a country to capitalize on the Fourth Industrial Revolution to transform production systems. Recognizing that each country has its own unique goals and strategy for production and development, participants are assigned to one of four archetypes: Leading (strong current base, high level of readiness for the future); High Potential (limited current base, high level of readiness for the future); Legacy (strong current base, at risk for the future); or Nascent (limited current base, at risk for the future).

Helena Leurent, Head of the Future of Production System Initiative of the World Economic Forum, said: "Our work seeks to shape a future where new technologies in production systems help unlock human potential, tackle and solve challenges that have previously been insurmountable, and where all benefit."

Johan Aurik, Managing Partner and Chairman of A.T. Kearney, said: "In a changing production landscape, each country will need to differentiate itself, capitalize on competitive advantages and make wise trade-offs in forming its own unique strategy for the future of production."

EIGHT FINDINGS OF THE REPORT

