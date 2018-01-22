WEF 2018: Honoured to receive WEF's 24th Crystal Award, says Shah Rukh Khan

As news of what the world and business leaders are going to do in the World Economic Forum, held in the small Swiss ski-town of Davos, emerges, there is one name that many may not have anticipated to see in the list of attendees - Shah Rukh Khan. What is the superstar doing in the midst of all the political, business and world leaders?

To begin with, the superstar is being awarded with the 24th Annual Crystal Awards, as part of the 48th World Economic Forum. The other awardees are Cate Blanchett and Elton John. Shah Rukh Khan will be receiving this award for his work towards women and children's rights in India.

Shah Rukh Khan will also address a session called An Insight, an Idea with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will be addressing issues of women empowerment in that session as well.

But as of now, the superstar seems to be battling the Swiss winter! Shah Rukh Khan who is already in Davos, took to Instagram to post and update his fans about the cold there. "Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @worldeconomicforum for the honour & having me over," he wrote.

While the superstar might not be a regular at the WEF, but who can deny that with Shah Rukh Khan in the meeting, it is only bound to be more eventful.