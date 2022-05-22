WEF 2022: Maharashtra delegation inaugurates its pavillion at Davos

The state delegation of Maharashtra inaugurated its pavilion at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos on Sunday. At the summit, the delegation is representing the state's role in building the $5 trillion economy for India.

The state delegation is led by Maharashtra's Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Industries Subhash Desai and Minister of Energy, Dr Nitin Raut. The ministers have been accompanied by ACS to Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, ACS Industries Baldev Singh, MD of MSEDCL, Vijay Singhal, CEO of MIDC Dr P. Anbalagan amongst others.

State delegation of Maharashtra (Photo: Subhash Desai)

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation plans to execute the 10th edition of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 at the World Economic Forum 2022. In 2020, CM Uddhav Thackeray had launched the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 program for attracting investments in the state. So far, in the 9 editions of the MM 2.0 initiative, Maharashtra has been able to attract Rs 1.89 lakh crore in new investments in addition to an FDI of more than Rs 2 lakh crore.

The state delegation has a series of high-powered meetings lined up with global CEO's of Fortune 500 companies. The delegation hopes to mobilize huge investments in Maharashtra.

Meeting with Jaidev Shroff global CEO of UPL (Photo: Subhash Desai)

Some of the investors that the state met on Sunday are - Suntory - a global beverage company that is leading efforts in sustainable packaging; UPL, a multinational major in chemicals who are investing in 250 acres of land in Raigad district of the state, among others.

On the first day of WEF 2022, Maharashtra signed an MoU with the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) and initiated the Maharashtra Plastic Action Partnership (Maharashtra PAP). The plan is expected to serve as a roadmap for sustainable development in the state.

Maharashtra signs MoU with the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) (Photo: Subhash Desai)

By joining the Global Plastic Action Partnership, Maharashtra, which is India's largest state in terms of GDP, aims to enhance its commitment to curbing plastic pollution, raise its ambition, and ensure accountability and inclusivity throughout the value chain.

WEF annual meet is gathering after two years of the world being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will bring together nearly 2,500 leaders and experts from around the globe, all committed to the "Davos Spirit" of improving the state of the world, the international forum said in a statement.

