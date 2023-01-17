scorecardresearch
Davos 2023: Mahindra & Mahindra beating global majors in their own game, says CEO Anish Shah

“We’re very well positioned right now and we’re delivering a quality that’s at par with the global majors. We’re actually beating them in their own game. The Thar sold 50,000 in three days, the XUV700 sold 50,000 in three hours and the Scorpio-N had 100,000 in 30 minutes,” Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group, told Business Today at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos

India has now beaten Japan to become the third-largest auto market in the world. This leaves homegrown automakers like Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) in a very exciting space as the industry goes through global supply chain altercations, an increase in automation and a growing consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs). According to Mahindra Group’s Anish Shah, India is very well positioned right now to compete globally. 

Published on: Jan 17, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 17, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
