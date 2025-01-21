‘Siri on steroids’: Shobana Kamineni of Apollo Health says can’t run business without AI

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Chairperson at Apollo Health, said that artificial intelligence is like ‘Siri on steroids’ while highlighting that is impossible to run her business without AI.

In an interaction with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor of Business Today, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kamineni addressed the impact of AI on the healthcare sector.

She shared that AI is deeply embedded in her business operations. “I can't run my business without it. When we have 22 million users on our health app, we have to be able to see how we can personalise it, how we can send nudges and at the end of the we’re trying to solve how do I keep them out of Apollo hospitals.”

Kamineni added that she spent a week at Google in September with Sundar Pichai, just understanding the impact of AI. “I think fundamentally what I’m taking away is that agents are going to be simply ‘Siri on steroids’,” she said.

She also pointed out significant improvements in disease management thanks to AI, noting that AI can help predict which cases might worsen while collating and referencing millions of similar cases and help in identifying high-risk patients who are in need of medical assistance.

When asked about the intersection between healthcare providers and insurance companies, particularly in terms of cost control, she shared her experience from running Apollo Munich and explained that the issue of rising healthcare costs isn’t entirely true. What’s needed is more transparency and dialogue. She stressed that by focusing on preventative care, such as delaying the need for insulin for diabetic patients or proton cancer treatment for patients, it will savebillions of dollars for India.

The healthcare sector must collaborate with insurers, not see them as adversaries, she concluded adding ‘people should get more insurance.

In response to a discussion about the growing trend of weight loss drugs, particularly with celebrities like Elon Musk gaining attention for using them, she recognized the potential of these drugs. She noted that when the patents for these drugs expire in 2026, Indian companies would step in with local manufacturing, drastically reducing the cost and making it more affordable. She also emphasized the rising obesity problem in India and the positive impact these drugs could have, particularly in managing diabetes and boosting self-esteem among younger generations.

Regarding the broader disease burden, which affects 250 million Indians with conditions like obesity, diabetes, hypertension and related issues, Kamineni acknowledged the important role of India’s pharmaceutical industry in addressing these challenges and suggested that the government should focus on ensuring access to these treatments in a regulated and affordable manner.

She also expressed confidence in the government's efforts, noting that India has some of the lowest medicine inflation rates and praised the government for its Ayushman Bharat initiative, the world’s largest health insurance program. However, she also stressed that more investments in education and job creation within the healthcare sector are needed.