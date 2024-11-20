Canada enhances airport screening for passengers travelling to India

Canada has enhanced security measures for people travelling to India. It cautioned passengers travelling to India that there could be possible screening delays. This comes amid a souring of ties between both the nations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

According to a report in CBC News, federal transport minister Anita Anand said that her ministry would be increasing security measures ‘out of an abundance of caution’ for people travelling to India.

"Transport Canada has implemented temporary additional security screening measures," for travellers to India. Passengers ‘may experience some screening delays while these measures are in place’,” Anand said in a news statement.

The additional measures will be conducted by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), which is responsible for screening passengers and their baggage before entering the restricted areas of airports in Canada.

The CATSA could make passengers undergo hand swabs when a trace of a person is required, as well as sending carry-on bags through X-ray machines, and physically screening passengers.

The new measures are already in place in Toronto, and Air Canada has already asked passengers to reach the airport well ahead of time.

Recently an Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago received a bomb threat. The aircraft was diverted to Iqaluit, Canada but no explosives were found following an inspection.

Concerns have been heightened after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist and founder of Sikhs for Justice issued a threat against flying Air India between November 1 and 19. His warning coincides with what he calls the '40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide' in India. Pannun, a Canadian and US citizen, has previously made similar threats.