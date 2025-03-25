China may use AI, India has intent and capability to interfere in elections: Canada intelligence service

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has raised alarms about potential interference in Canada's upcoming general election on April 28, with China and India identified as likely state actors. CSIS deputy director Vanessa Lloyd said that China is likely to use AI-enabled tools to intervene and that India has the intent and capability to interfere.

Related Articles

“The PRC (People’s Republic of China) is highly likely to use AI enabled tools to attempt to interfere with Canada’s democratic process in this current election,” Lloyd said in a press conference, further adding, “We have also seen that the government of India has the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes.”

This warning comes amidst heightened diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and Beijing, Delhi. CSIS deputy director Vanessa Lloyd highlighted that Russia and Pakistan also possess the capability to meddle in Canadian electoral processes. This disclosure follows criticism of Canada's delayed response to similar interference attempts in the 2019 and 2021 elections, which reportedly did not impact their outcomes.

Relations between Canada and India have deteriorated significantly, culminating in the expulsion of multiple diplomats following allegations of India's involvement in a plot against Sikh separatists in Canada. Concurrently, relations with China have soured due to its imposition of tariffs on over $2.6 billion worth of Canadian goods, a retaliatory measure against Canadian levies on Chinese products. Furthermore, the execution of four Canadian citizens in China on drug charges has exacerbated bilateral tensions.

Vanessa Lloyd remarked, "It’s often very difficult to establish a direct link between foreign interference activities and election results … Nevertheless, threat activities can erode public trust in the integrity of Canada’s democratic processes and institutions."

CSIS’ remarks come after newly appointed Prime Minister Mark Carney called for snap polls on April 28. This is way ahead of the original date in October. Carney said, "We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty.” He added hat a strong mandate was necessary to address the threats from Trump, who he insisted wants to break Canada so that the US can own them.

(With Reuters inputs)