Canada visa 2025: Work permits, study visas unchanged for most countries in March 2025 IRCC update

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released its latest processing times as of March 18, 2025, offering updated insights into how long applicants can expect to wait for visas, permanent residency, and citizenship. These aren’t fixed timelines — they reflect how long it took IRCC to process 80% of applications, factoring in current workloads and staffing. The goal: more transparency, better planning for those navigating Canada’s immigration system.
What changed in March 2025
Those aiming for Canadian citizenship will need to be patient. The latest update shows:
Applicants who filed around February 24, 2025, are now starting to receive Acknowledgment of Receipt (AOR) letters or emails.
Permanent residency (PR) cards
Timelines are improving:
Visitor visas and extensions
Timelines vary sharply by country:
Super visa (for parents/grandparents)
Study permits
Work permits
While processing times are adjusting, Canada’s overall immigration pace is slowing. The population grew by 1.8% in 2024 — the slowest rate in three years — reaching 41.5 million. Policy changes have curbed the number of new and temporary residents, cooling down the post-pandemic surge.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today