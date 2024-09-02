scorecardresearch
Business Today
World News
Canada News
Firing outside Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon’s house in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi gang connection comes to light 

Rohit Godara, who is reportedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired outside the singer’s house after he featured Salman Khan in a music video. Rohit Godara, who is reportedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired outside the singer’s house after he featured Salman Khan in a music video.

Shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Canada’s Vancouver. The incident took place on September 1 and a man named Rohit Godara, who is reportedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident. 

According to reports, gunshots were heard near Dhillon’s home in the Victoria Island area of the city. A viral video shows a man standing outside a house firing multiple shots at night but the location remains unverified. 

In a purported post, Rohit Godara is claiming that the firing took place at two locations in Canada - Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto. According to the post, he fired outside the singer’s house after he featured Salman Khan in a music video, NDTV reported. He also gave death threats to the singer in the purported post. Godara claims he is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi. 

Recently, Salman Khan along with actor Sanjay Dutt appeared in Dhillon's new track ‘Old Money’.

Godara is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and has been previously accused of being an accomplice in the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (2022) and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (2023).

In April, two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area and fled the spot. The Mumbai police declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident. 

Published on: Sep 02, 2024, 5:59 PM IST
