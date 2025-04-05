Indian national stabbed to death in Canada; Suspect in custody, police probe on

A stabbing incident in Rockland, near Ottawa, has left an Indian national dead, prompting a police investigation and response from the Indian embassy in Canada. Authorities have taken a suspect into custody, but key details about the motive or circumstances remain unclear.

The fatal incident took place in Rockland, a small town located east of Ottawa. Local police confirmed that one person was found dead and another has been arrested, according to a report by CBC News. However, officials have not disclosed the cause of death or whether any formal charges have been filed.

The Ontario Provincial Police have advised residents in the area to expect a heightened police presence in the coming days as the investigation continues.

Confirming the news on X, the Indian embassy in Canada said it was in touch with the victim’s family. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin,” the embassy posted.

Authorities are yet to release the identity of the victim or the suspect.