Justin Trudeau resigns as 23rd PM of Canada. Here’s how he paved his way for the top post 

Justin Trudeau on January 6 said that he intends to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader. He said "this country deserves a real choice" at the next election, after announcing his resignation.

Trudeau said it has become clear, if he has to fight "internal battles" that he cannot be the best option on the ballot for Canadians. The Canadian PM said he is excited to see the process that will replace him unfold in the months ahead.

Related Articles

Justin Trudeau (born December 25, 1971) served as Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister and is the proud father of Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

As the eldest of three brothers, Trudeau was deeply influenced by his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and his mother, Margaret Trudeau. Raised bilingually in French and English, he has familial ties to both Eastern and Western Canada. This diverse background ignited his passion for public service and solidified his belief that Canada's strength lies in its diversity.

Early Life

Trudeau earned a Bachelor of Arts in Literature from McGill University in 1994. He later completed the University of British Columbia’s education program and spent several years teaching French, math, and other subjects in Vancouver. Teaching gave him the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on young people’s lives, and he continues to value the importance of engaging with young Canadians, whether in the classroom or on Parliament Hill.

Before embarking on a political career, Trudeau served as Chair of Katimavik, worked with the Canadian Avalanche Foundation, and advocated for youth and environmental causes. As a speaker at events across Canada, he encouraged young people to engage in civic life, speak up on key issues, and participate in the political process. These experiences deepened his understanding that issues such as education, the environment, and economic prospects for future generations needed stronger representation.

Political Journey

Trudeau entered politics with the goal of creating positive change for all Canadians. In 2007, he launched a grassroots, community-driven campaign to win the Liberal Party nomination for the Montréal riding of Papineau. He was elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

In April 2013, Trudeau became the leader of the Liberal Party, emphasizing the need to unite Canadians in a progressive movement that spanned the country. His campaign attracted hundreds of thousands of new participants, many of whom were voting or engaging in politics for the first time.

On October 19, 2015, he led the Liberal Party to a majority government, winning seats in every province and territory. He was sworn in as Prime Minister on November 4, 2015. Trudeau successfully led the party to re-election on October 21, 2019, and again on September 20, 2021, securing a third mandate from the Canadian people.