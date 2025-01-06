'I am a fighter': Justin Trudeau steps down as Prime Minister of Canada ahead of crucial 2025 elections

Justin Trudeau stepped down as Prime Minister of Canada on January 6, though it remains uncertain whether he will leave his role as prime minister immediately or continue until a new leader is selected.

Addressing a press conference outside his home, Trudeau said he intends to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader. He said that since he became prime minister in 2015, he has fought for Canada and its people, to strengthen and grow the middle class, and says he watched the country rally to support each other during the pandemic, and has worked protect free trade on the continent.

Related Articles

Trudeau said it has become clear, if he has to fight "internal battles" that he cannot be the best option on the ballot for Canadians. He said parliament has been "paralysed for months" - after what he called the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history. Trudeau added the country needs a new session of parliament, and the house will be prorogued until 24 March.

Trudeau initially rose to power in 2015 with promises of “sunny ways” and a progressive agenda focused on women’s rights and climate change. However, the challenges of governing, compounded by the ongoing effects of the pandemic, have taken their toll.

Pressure on Trudeau to resign has been mounting for months, further intensified by Freeland's departure. She resigned on December 16, citing policy disagreements with the Prime Minister, particularly regarding fiscal strategies related to US tariffs on Canadian imports. Following Freeland’s resignation, some of Trudeau’s closest advisors suggested that his political survival was in jeopardy, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg News.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, once a close ally of Trudeau, has turned against him, labeling him a failed leader. Singh has pledged to introduce a motion to defeat the government when Parliament reconvenes in January. The first major blow to Trudeau’s leadership came in September, when the NDP withdrew their support for the Liberals, making it difficult for them to pass key legislation.

The leader of the Liberal Party has been unpopular for a considerable period of time. Trudeau’s allegations of India’s “foreign interference", which although strongly refuted, led to a diplomatic strain between the two countries. India, meanwhile, accused Trudeau of using theatrics to divert attention from his domestic challenges.

Trudeau’s resignation has sparked speculation about the future of the Liberal Party and the possibility of an early election. Only 28% of the polls suggest that Trudeau will be re-elected. The results point to another possible struggle against the Conservatives in the upcoming elections.

A major challenge for the party is that organising a special leadership convention could take several months. If a federal election is called before that process is complete, the Liberals would be led by an interim prime minister, who was not selected by the party’s members — something unprecedented in Canadian history.

The party may opt for a shorter convention timeline, but this could spark protests from candidates, who believe they would be unfairly disadvantaged. A rushed convention could also lead to poor decision-making, an issue the national executive is mindful of.