‘Instead of fighting for Canadians…’: Jagmeet Singh calls for Justin Trudeau’s resignation

Canada’s New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh has called for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Singh said that the Liberals are fighting among themselves when Canada needs a prime minister who will fight for them.

Singh’s call for Trudeau’s resignation comes after the resignation of Chrystia Freeland as the Finance Minister.

“It's time for Justin Trudeau to resign. Liberals are fighting each other - when Canadians need a Prime Minister who will fight for them. It is more important than ever for people to stand together to fight the threat of Conservative cuts,” he said in a social media post.

Singh said at a press conference: “People are having a very hard time paying for groceries. Young people can’t find affordable housing. Instead of dealing with issues that are important for Canadians, the Prime Minister is dealing with fighting in his own party. It’s clear that the Prime Minister cannot continue.”

Trudeau is facing criticism from within his own Liberal Party following the resignation of Freeland. Freeland stepped down on Monday, citing policy disagreements. Trudeau, whose popularity is at an all-time low, is not only facing challenges at the home-front but also in Canada’s ties with the US and India.

He appointed Dominic LeBlanc, one of his closest friends, as the new Finance Minister. LeBlanc had assured the caucus that Trudeau had listened to their concerns and would reflect on them.

The reshuffle in Trudeau's cabinet is expected soon, with reports suggesting it could happen as early as Wednesday. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson acknowledged that the prime minister is considering the feedback he received from the caucus. Trudeau addressed the situation at a Liberal Party event, likening the party to a family that occasionally has disagreements but ultimately finds a way through them.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticised Singh for continuing to support Trudeau’s government despite the growing turmoil. “Why is Jagmeet Singh making the entire country wait for him to get his pension? That is the question today,” Poilievre said.

“Justin Trudeau has lost control, but he’s hanging onto power…Our largest neighbour and closest ally is imposing 25% tariffs under a recently elected Trump with a strong mandate, a man who knows how to identify weakness,” said Poilievre.