Justin Trudeau resigns: From losing public trust to internal party dissent all that went wrong for the Canadian PM

Justin Trudeau on January 6 said that he intends to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader. He said "this country deserves a real choice" at the next election, after announcing his resignation.

Trudeau said it has become clear, if he has to fight "internal battles" that he cannot be the best option on the ballot for Canadians. The Canadian PM said he is excited to see the process that will replace him unfold in the months ahead.

An Angus Reid poll conducted between December 27 and December 31 revealed the Liberals trailing with just 13% voter support under Trudeau, while the Conservatives held 39%. However, if Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland were to take the helm, Liberal support would rise to 21%.

Although an early election seems unlikely, it remains a possibility. Trudeau has the authority to dissolve Parliament, triggering a snap election. Alternatively, the Opposition could topple the Liberal government via a no-confidence motion or by rejecting the budget bill, which would prompt an election, according to The New York Times.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been advocating for an early election, which could potentially work to his advantage.

Trudeau is not only facing internal party dissent but also a loss of public trust. Opinion polls indicate growing discontent among Canadians. This internal revolt was underscored by Freeland’s resignation in mid-December. The number of Liberal MPs calling for Trudeau’s departure has swelled, with over 20 signing a pledge demanding his resignation.

Over 20 Liberal MPs have publicly called for Trudeau's resignation with many more privately stating that the Prime Minister has no choice but to step down. The Liberals currently hold 153 seats in the House of Commons, including Trudeau’s own.

What went wrong for Trudeau

Trudeau is currently entangled in a significant corruption scandal linked to the now-defunct Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), a billion-dollar “green slush fund” that was shut down last year after the Auditor General found numerous instances of conflict of interest. Allegedly, millions were awarded to ineligible recipients and projects unrelated to green technology. Some critics argue that Trudeau's recent accusations against India are an attempt to divert attention from this scandal.

Pressure on Trudeau to resign has been mounting for months, further intensified by Freeland's departure. She resigned on December 16, citing policy disagreements with the Prime Minister, particularly regarding fiscal strategies related to US tariffs on Canadian imports. Following Freeland’s resignation, some of Trudeau’s closest advisors suggested that his political survival was in jeopardy, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg News.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, once a close ally of Trudeau, has turned against him, labeling him a failed leader. Singh has pledged to introduce a motion to defeat the government when Parliament reconvenes in January. The first major blow to Trudeau’s leadership came in September, when the NDP withdrew their support for the Liberals, making it difficult for them to pass key legislation.

Trudeau initially rose to power in 2015 with promises of “sunny ways” and a progressive agenda focused on women’s rights and climate change. However, the challenges of governing, compounded by the ongoing effects of the pandemic, have taken their toll.

The Prime Minister has also been accused of using allegations against India to shore up political support from his Khalistani constituency. Critics argue that these claims, made amid internal political turmoil and corruption scandals, are a distraction from pressing domestic issues, and many Canadians are skeptical of his actions.

Trudeau’s popularity has steadily declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, as his government struggles to curb inflation and unemployment. The cost-of-living crisis, including rising housing prices, has made life increasingly difficult for many Canadians.

In recent years, Trudeau has faced accusations of protecting Khalistani elements amid a diplomatic standoff with India. Many see his accusations against New Delhi as a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from his government’s domestic challenges.

A recent Ipsos poll reveals that 73% of Canadians, including 43% of Liberal voters, believe Trudeau should step down as party leader. With the next election scheduled for October 2025, Trudeau’s refusal to resign could make the path to victory for the Liberal Party even more challenging.