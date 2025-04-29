Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party retained power in the country's election on Monday. However, CTV News predicted that they would fall short of securing a majority government, which Carney had hoped for.

The Liberals needed to win 172 out of the 343 seats in the House of Commons for a majority, but they were leading or elected in 156 districts, followed by the Conservatives with 145, according to CTV.

Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, noted that the Liberal victory was influenced by three factors: the 'anybody-but-Conservative' sentiment, the Trump tariff issue, and the departure of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which brought back left-of-center and traditional Liberal voters.

Carney had pledged a firm stance against Washington's tariffs and proposed significant spending to reduce Canada's reliance on the US. Despite this, the right-of-center Conservatives, who advocated for change after more than nine years of Liberal governance, showed unexpected strength. Minority governments in Canada typically last no more than 2-1/2 years.

The result marked a significant comeback for the Liberals, who had been trailing by 20 points in January before Trudeau's resignation and Trump's tariff threats. Trump's recent statements, including a potential 25 per cent tariff on Canadian-made cars, reignited patriotism that boosted support for Carney, a political newcomer with experience leading two G7 central banks.

Carney emphasised his economic expertise as crucial for dealing with Trump, while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre focused on domestic issues like the cost of living, crime, and housing.