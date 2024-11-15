Peel Police gives clean chit to officer seen in Brampton Temple attack video: 'Lawful execution of duties'

Canada's Peel Regional Police on Thursday issued a statement on the altercation between a police officials and protestors during a Khalistani attack at a Hindu temple in Brampton. The Peel Police in its statement gave a clean chit to the police officer seen in the viral video of the temple attack, saying that he "enacted within the lawful execution of his duties."

According to the videos of the incident on social media, an officer allegedly engaged physically with a protestor at the Brampton Hindu Temple. The incident occurred earlier this month when pro-Khalistan protestors wielding sticks disrupted a consular event attended by Indian officials at the temple.

The protestors thrashed people outside the temple using sticks. The incident was condemned by leaders including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Peel Police shared bodycam footage of the officer involved in the altercation, explaining he was trying to disarm an individual who refused to surrender a weapon and became confrontational.

As per this footage, the officer approached a man holding a stick and attempting to take it from him. The officer faced resistance, leading to a brief altercation before the object was seized and the crowd was dispersed.

"What the video doesn't show is the officer identifying a protester for the purposes of seizing a weapon that he's holding. The protester then retreats into the crowd and he, along with others, begin to physically resist the officer. The officer's body-worn camera, which captured the interaction, was reviewed," as per Constable Tyler Bell-Morena.

Peel Regional Police acknowledged that the video raised concerns in the community and assured that they take complaints about officer conduct seriously. They conducted a review of the incident to address these concerns.

Previously, a Canadian police officer, Harinder Sohi, was suspended after participating in a pro-Khalistani protest at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. He was seen holding a Khalistan flag while protestors chanted anti-India slogans. Sohi was serving as a Sergeant with the Peel Regional Police.

Following the attack on Hindu devotees in Brampton, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada. The ministry urged the Canadian government to protect places of worship from such attacks.