'There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but...': Justin Trudeau drops a diplomatic bombshell

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged for the first time the presence of Khalistani supporters in Canada, a statement that comes as India and Canada remain locked in a bitter diplomatic standoff. Speaking at Diwali celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Trudeau admitted that a base of Khalistan support exists in Canada but stressed that it does not represent the Sikh community as a whole.

Relations between the two nations soured following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated Khalistani terrorist, outside a British Columbia gurdwara in June 2023. Trudeau’s subsequent accusation that India might have been involved ignited a diplomatic uproar. At the Diwali event, he added, “There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole. Similarly, supporters of the Modi government in Canada don’t represent all Hindu Canadians.”

Trudeau’s admission came just days after a violent altercation erupted outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, where pro-Khalistan protesters clashed with worshippers. Video footage captured chaotic scenes as protesters, some waving Khalistani flags, confronted temple-goers, leading to physical altercations with fists and poles. Trudeau condemned the incident, emphasizing Canadians’ right to practice their faith peacefully, and praised local police for their swift response.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressed grave concerns over the safety of its nationals in Canada, calling the disruption outside the temple an act by anti-India elements. “Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1,000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Canada has alleged India’s involvement in Nijjar’s death but has yet to provide conclusive evidence. Last month, Trudeau admitted that the accusations were based on intelligence rather than hard proof. He revealed that Canadian authorities had been briefed by their intelligence, with input from Five Eyes allies, suggesting Indian agents’ involvement, though no definitive evidence has surfaced.

In response, India rejected these allegations, with New Delhi accusing Canada of fostering a haven for pro-Khalistan extremists that threaten India’s security. The Indian government has repeatedly called on Canada to act against these groups but argues that its requests have gone unheeded.

The ongoing tensions have deepened a long-standing rift between the two nations. Following Nijjar’s killing, Canadian police suggested the involvement of six Indian diplomats, which India dismissed as “preposterous.” In a strong rebuttal last month, New Delhi rejected allegations that India’s High Commissioner to Canada was a person of interest, emphasizing Canada’s failure to provide evidence despite repeated requests.