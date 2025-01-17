Who is Chandra Arya, Indian-Origin MP in the race to become Canada's next PM

Chandra Arya, the Indian-origin Member of Parliament for Nepean, has officially announced his candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Party and the position of Prime Minister of Canada, following Justin Trudeau's resignation. Arya's announcement came just hours before the Liberal Party confirmed plans to elect a new leader on March 9.

In a post on social media platform X, Arya stated, “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.” He emphasized that Canada is facing “significant structural problems” and pledged to tackle these issues with decisive action aimed at shaping a better future for the country.

Arya highlighted the importance of making tough choices to address pressing challenges such as income inequality and the rising cost of living, asserting that these decisions are crucial for the well-being of future generations.

Who is Chandra Arya?

Originally from Karnataka, India, Arya moved to Canada in 2006 after obtaining his MBA. He has served as the MP for Nepean since 2015 and has a background in engineering and finance, previously working as an investment advisor and an executive at a high-tech defence technology firm.

Arya has been a vocal advocate for the Canadian Hindu community and has not shied away from contentious issues, often clashing with colleagues, including those within his own party. Notably, he has expressed strong views on India-Canada relations and the issue of Khalistani extremism. His recent disagreements with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh over protests in Brampton have drawn attention, with Arya condemning pro-Khalistan demonstrators while Singh accused him of escalating tensions.

In his campaign, Arya has committed to prioritizing merit over diversity quotas when selecting cabinet members, aiming to create a streamlined and effective government.

Last year, Arya visited India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His trip was noted by Global Affairs Canada as being undertaken on his own initiative, without government representation.

Arya's entry into the leadership race follows the brief candidacy of another Indian-origin MP, Anita Anand, who has since withdrawn from the contest. As the race heats up, Arya's platform and proposals will be closely watched as potential contenders emerge to fill the leadership void left by Trudeau.

