After Israeli strikes, Trump warns Iran to act fast on nuclear deal: 'Do it before attacks get even more brutal'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran to agree to a nuclear deal “before it is too late,” suggesting that further attacks are already in motion and would be “even more brutal” if diplomacy fails. The warning followed a deadly wave of Israeli airstrikes that killed top Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists, sparking fears of wider regional conflict.

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump struck a combative tone, declaring, “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal… There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter… come to an end.” He added, “The next already planned attacks will be even more brutal,” if Tehran does not engage.

Referring to hardline Iranian officials who blocked previous peace efforts, Trump claimed, “They are all DEAD now,” urging Iranian leaders to act quickly: “Just do it, before it is too late.”

Trump’s comments came just hours after Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion”, a sweeping military campaign targeting dozens of Iranian nuclear and military facilities. Among those reportedly killed were Iran’s Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami, and six nuclear scientists, including staff at the Natanz enrichment plant.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the strikes a “declaration of war,” vowing a “bitter and painful” response. The developments mark one of the most severe escalations between Iran and its regional adversaries in years.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a new report warning that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile now exceeds 45 times the limit set under the 2015 nuclear accord. The agency cited Iran’s failure to declare nuclear activities at undisclosed sites, raising alarms about potential weapons-grade enrichment.

Iran rejected the report as politically biased and announced a new enrichment facility at a secret location, further inflaming concerns in Western capitals.

Despite the hostilities, both U.S. and Iranian officials are preparing for a sixth round of nuclear negotiations in Oman. Talks remain deadlocked over Iran’s insistence on maintaining enrichment capabilities for civilian use—terms the U.S. has rejected outright.

(With Reuters inputs)