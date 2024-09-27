Beirut bombarded: Hezbollah leader Nasrallah reportedly targeted in Israeli strikes

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with reports suggesting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah may have been present at the time.

Israeli media could not confirm Nasrallah's fate, though his targeting would mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, raising fears of a broader war.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that the headquarters was built beneath residential buildings, with Hezbollah allegedly using civilians as human shields.

The strikes, the largest on Beirut in nearly a year, utilized bunker buster bombs designed to penetrate underground structures. These explosions were felt across the capital and as far as Batroun, an hour's drive north of Beirut.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV reported the destruction of four buildings in the attack, with videos and images circulating that showed the devastation, including collapsed structures, burning rubble, and a car swallowed by a crater. Rescue efforts were underway, but details of casualties remained unclear at the time.

This airstrike was the fifth on Beirut in a week and part of an intensified Israeli aerial campaign. Israel claimed to have targeted over 2,000 Hezbollah sites, killing at least 700 and wounding more than 1,835, signaling a heightened phase in the conflict.