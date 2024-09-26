Israel-Hezbollah war: Over 600 dead, Tel Aviv prepares for ground offensive in Lebanon. 10 points to know

Israeli Army chief Lt Gen Herzi Halevi has asked troops to prepare for a possible ground invasion in Lebanon amid the conflict with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Lt Gen Halevi also said that the extensive strikes against the Iran-backed militant group could pave the way for Israeli forces to "enter enemy territory."

Related Articles

Israeli Army Chief's heads-up to his troops comes amid US President Joe Biden's warning of an "all-out war" and talks at the UN to get a 21-day ceasefire deal aimed at ending the ongoing war in Lebanon. The Israeli military attacked over 2,000 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past 3 days, leading to over 600 fatalities.

Here are top 10 points to know