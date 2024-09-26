Israel-Hezbollah war: Over 600 dead, Tel Aviv prepares for ground offensive in Lebanon. 10 points to know

Israeli Army chief Lt Gen Herzi Halevi has asked troops to prepare for a possible ground invasion in Lebanon amid the conflict with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Lt Gen Halevi also said that the extensive strikes against the Iran-backed militant group could pave the way for Israeli forces to "enter enemy territory."
Israeli Army Chief's heads-up to his troops comes amid US President Joe Biden's warning of an "all-out war" and talks at the UN to get a 21-day ceasefire deal aimed at ending the ongoing war in Lebanon. The Israeli military attacked over 2,000 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past 3 days, leading to over 600 fatalities.
Here are top 10 points to know
- Israel's military chief told troops that they are "attacking" Lebanon to pave the way for their possible entry into Lebanon.
- In a reference to the missile fired at Tel Aviv, Lt Gen Haveli said: "Today, Hezbollah expanded its range of fire, and later today, they will receive a very strong response. Prepare yourselves."
- Lt Gen Halevi also said in his address to the soldiers that the Israeli Army will keep striking and hitting Hezbollah everywhere.
- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the country's military operation against the Iran-backed militant group won't stop until displaced residents are able to safely return to their homes.
- The US, France and other allies called for an "immediate" 21-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict which has claimed more than 600 lives. The US, France and other allies pitched for a ceasefire to "provide space for diplomacy".
- The US said that it expects Tel Aviv to "welcome" the proposal and formally accept it when Netanyahu addresses the UN General Assembly.
- Other signatories to the statement included the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Israel, on the other hand, said that it targeted Hezbollah's weapons and rocket launchers.
- Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said that they would welcome a ceasefire and preferred a diplomatic solution, while reiterating that Iran is the nexus of violence in the region and peace required dismantling the threat.
- After this, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran supports Hezbollah and warned that the nation may not be restrained any longer. "The region is on the brink of a full-scale catastrophe. If unchecked, the world will face catastrophic consequences."
- Moreover, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar in an interview to India Today TV said that Tel Aviv has been trying to achieve a ceasefire for the last 11 months, adding that his country's military actions were aimed at disarming Hezbollah and protecting its citizens.