Israel-Lebanon conflict: IDF hunts down Hezbollah's Aerial Command chief; Netanyahu rejects 21-day truce deal proposed by US, France

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday eliminated Muhammad Hussein Srour, the Commander of Iran-backed terror outfit Hezbollah's Aerial Command in a precise Air Force strike. The IDF said in its lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) that Srour advanced and directed several aerial terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

Related Articles

The strike resulted in at least 2 deaths and 15 injuries, as per the Lebanese health ministry.

The IDF also underlined Srour's involvement in terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens and soldiers during the Iron Swords War. "During the 'Iron Swords' war, he executed several terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers using UAVs and explosive devices," the IDF post mentioned.

The post also stated that the slain Hezbollah Aerial Command commander led the UAV manufacturing project in southern Lebanon. He also established UAV manufacturing and intelligence gathering sites in Lebanon, adjacent to civilian infrastructure in Beirut and south Lebanon, as per the IDF.

Furthermore, it stated that Srour not only commanded Hezbollah's Aerial Command but also the surface-to-air missile unit, 'Aziz' Unit of the Radwan Force as well as Hezbollah's emissary to Yemen and the Houthi terrorist regime's Aerial Command.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his UNGA address reaffirmed Tel Aviv's commitment to target Hezbollah. Netanyahu said: "We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force."

"And we will not stop until we reach all goals, chief among them the return of the residents of the north securely to their homes," Bibi added. Netanyahu rejected the 21-day truce deal proposed by the US, France and other allies, and ordered his troops "to continue the fighting with full force".

At the UNGA meeting, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib appealed to the UN for an immediate ceasefire. Habib warned that the situation is "threatening the very existence" of Lebanon.

Despite Israel's position, the US and France continued their efforts to clinch a 21-day ceasefire between the two warring countries.

White House said that Israel was fully informed about the ceasefire proposal. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that Israel's rejection of the ceasefire was not final. "It would be a mistake by the prime minister to refuse it because he would be taking responsibility for regional escalation," Macron said.

The cross-border conflict between Israel and Lebanon has claimed nearly 700 lives this week alone and displaced around 1.18 lakh people. Israel's military has conducted extensive airstrikes, targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure, including munitions storage facilities and missile launch sites. Hezbollah, on the other hand, has vowed to continue its "battle without limits" in response to Israeli actions.