Donald Trump made ceasefire offer to Iran and Israel, says Emmanuel Macron

Donald Trump has made a ceasefire offer to Iran and Israel, said French President Emmanuel Macron at G7. The US President decided to leave the G7 Summit a day early due to the Middle East situation.

“There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kickstart broader discussions. We have to see now whether the sides will follow,” Macron told reporters at the G7.

Calling it a positive development, Macron said, “Right now I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected.”

The French President said that he didn’t believe things would change in the next few hours but “since the US assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change”, as mentioned in a report in The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Trump has urged an immediate evacuation of Tehran, attributing the ongoing conflict to Iran's refusal to sign a nuclear agreement designed to limit its weapons development capabilities. Trump emphasised that "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."

The conflict has led to substantial casualties, with Iranian officials reporting 224 deaths, mostly civilians, and Israel confirming 24 civilian fatalities. The violence has also necessitated the evacuation of nearly 3,000 Israelis due to damage from Iranian missile strikes.

Israeli airstrikes have severely impacted Iran's nuclear capabilities, resulting in the destruction of the above-ground pilot enrichment plant at Natanz. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, estimated that the power cut caused by these strikes likely damaged or destroyed approximately 15,000 centrifuges.

While evaluating the aftermath, Grossi noted damage to four buildings at the Isfahan nuclear complex, which includes a uranium-conversion facility. However, the Fordow enrichment plant reportedly sustained "very limited if any damage."

Despite the conflict, US officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, maintain that the United States is not launching attacks on Iran. Hegseth stressed the US commitment to a nuclear agreement with Iran while ensuring protection for regional assets.

The international community remains watchful as efforts to negotiate a ceasefire continue, with significant implications for global security and diplomatic relations in the region.