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India urges nationals in Saudi to stay alert; Air India cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 10 after Houthis attack

India urges nationals in Saudi to stay alert; Air India cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 10 after Houthis attack

The Indian government has also condemned attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport, calling attacks on civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 8:28 PM IST
India urges nationals in Saudi to stay alert; Air India cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 10 after Houthis attackThe developments marked a sharp escalation in the Houthis' campaign against Saudi Arabia. (File Photo: Reuters)

India has urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert amid the escalating security situation following attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, while Air India has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh issued a fresh advisory on Thursday, October 8, asking Indian nationals to stay indoors when necessary and strictly follow instructions issued by local Saudi authorities through official channels.

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The advisory comes after multiple explosions were reported in Riyadh, including near King Khalid International Airport. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed that it had launched a ballistic missile targeting the airport. Saudi authorities said they intercepted two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh.

READ THIS: West Asia war: Blaze engulfs Riyadh Aramco site after Houthis claim missile & drone strike

Indian Embassy issues fresh advisory

In its advisory dated October 8, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said all Indian nationals in the Kingdom should “remain alert and vigilant”, stay indoors as necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.

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The Indian mission said the Embassy in Riyadh, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS are continuing to function normally. The missions will issue further updates and advisories whenever necessary.

For assistance, the embassy said its 24x7 Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) helpline remains available on 8002471234.

The advisory also asked the Indian community to follow the embassy’s official social media accounts for verified updates.

Air India cancels Riyadh flights till October 10

Separately, Air India has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10 amid heightened security concerns. Air India Express has also suspended services to and from Riyadh for the same period.

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An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Riyadh was forced to turn back on Thursday following reports of the attack and disruption at King Khalid International Airport.

ALSO READ: Saudi plans military push in Yemen to wrest Bab el-Mandeb from Houthi control  

The latest disruption follows a series of attacks targeting Saudi airports. Flights at Riyadh airport were delayed and cancelled after the recent strikes, with flight operations facing significant disruption.

India condemns attacks on Saudi airports

The Indian government has also condemned attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport, calling attacks on civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable.” India expressed condolences to the families of those killed and said it stands in solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:28 PM IST
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