Indian sailor killed after MV Cape Dao comes under attack near Oman; 19 Indians on board

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“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the Embassy of India in Muscat said in a post on X.

We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) September 23, 2026

Seafarers' union identifies deceased sailor

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The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) identified the deceased as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The union said the vessel had been attacked while sailing towards India.

FSUI said 28 crew members were aboard the vessel, including 20 Indians. This figure differs from the Indian Embassy's statement that 19 Indian nationals were on board.

Another Indian seafarer killed.

Wiper Suraj Yadav of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, is dead after MV Cape Dao was attacked today while sailing toward India.

28 crew on board, 20 of them Indian.

Two torpedoes: • Port side C-deck (accommodation) • Port side hull (engine room)

Assurances… pic.twitter.com/AvrD2p1Cwd — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) September 23, 2026

The union said the vessel was struck by two torpedoes. One reportedly hit the port side of the C-deck accommodation area, while another struck the port side of the hull near the engine room.

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The incident has raised concerns over the safety of civilian seafarers operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz. FSUI called for safe passage and accountability following the death of the Indian sailor.

The Indian Embassy said it was coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the remaining crew members and to provide support to the deceased sailor's family.