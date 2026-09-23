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Indian sailor killed after MV Cape Dao comes under attack near Oman; 19 Indians on board

Indian sailor killed after MV Cape Dao comes under attack near Oman; 19 Indians on board

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) identified the deceased as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 9:52 PM IST
Indian sailor killed after MV Cape Dao comes under attack near Oman; 19 Indians on board Indian national was killed after the merchant vessel MV Cape Dao

An Indian national was killed after the merchant vessel MV Cape Dao came under attack while transiting towards India, the Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday. The embassy said it was coordinating with Omani authorities and the Recruitment and Placement of Seafarers (RPSL) agency to monitor the safety of the remaining crew members.

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According to the embassy, 19 Indian nationals were among the crew members on board the vessel. The Indian mission expressed condolences to the family of the deceased sailor and said it remained in contact with the bereaved family.

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“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the Embassy of India in Muscat said in a post on X.

Seafarers' union identifies deceased sailor

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The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) identified the deceased as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The union said the vessel had been attacked while sailing towards India.

FSUI said 28 crew members were aboard the vessel, including 20 Indians. This figure differs from the Indian Embassy's statement that 19 Indian nationals were on board.

The union said the vessel was struck by two torpedoes. One reportedly hit the port side of the C-deck accommodation area, while another struck the port side of the hull near the engine room.

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The incident has raised concerns over the safety of civilian seafarers operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz. FSUI called for safe passage and accountability following the death of the Indian sailor.

The Indian Embassy said it was coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the remaining crew members and to provide support to the deceased sailor's family.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 9:52 PM IST
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