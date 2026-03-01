IndiGo and Air India extend flight cancellations amid ongoing Iran-Israel tension

Amid escalating tensions and ongoing military developments in parts of the Middle East, Indian airlines have announced further adjustments to their international schedules as a precautionary measure.

The airlines said the decisions follow continuous monitoring of the evolving situation, with passenger and crew safety remaining the top priority.

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Also read: Gulf airspace closure to impact Air India, IndiGo earnings

Air India

Air India has announced further curtailment of its operations, extending cancellations across several Europe-bound routes scheduled for 1 March. In addition to previously announced disruptions, the airline has suspended the following services:

#TravelAdvisory



“Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of our scheduled operations, with the safety and security of our customers and crew remaining our highest priority.



In addition to the… — Air India (@airindia) March 1, 2026

Flights between Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru and destinations including London (Heathrow), Birmingham, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen and Frankfurt.

The airline said passengers affected by the cancellations are being informed on their registered contact details and are being assisted with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements.

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Travellers have been advised to check flight status on the airline’s official website or contact its 24×7 customer care numbers for updates.

Indigo

In a separate advisory, IndiGo said it continues to closely monitor developments across the Middle East and surrounding regions.

The airline announced that the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through Middle East airspace has been extended until 2 March 2026, 2359 hrs IST, as a precautionary step.

Travel Advisory



We continue to observe developments across parts of the Middle East and surrounding regions with utmost attentiveness. We understand that this period may feel uncertain, and we want to reassure you that every decision is being taken with care and prudence.



In… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 1, 2026

IndiGo directed passengers to refer to the list of cancelled flights on its official website. Customers whose bookings are impacted may opt for alternative flight options or request a full refund through the airline’s website.

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The airline has also extended full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East, as well as other affected international sectors, until 7 March 2026, for bookings made on or before 28 February 2026. Under this arrangement, passengers may choose a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

IndiGo said any further updates will be communicated through registered contact details and reiterated that all decisions are being taken with caution to ensure the highest safety standards.