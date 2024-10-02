'Big mistake, Iran will pay for it': Netanyahu issues warning, Iran issues counter alert to Israel

In response to the latest barrage of missile strikes from Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran of its future actions, calling the attack a big mistake. On the social media platform X, he wrote, "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it."

The United States, which had previously warned of an imminent Iranian ballistic missile strike, dismissed the attack as "defeated and ineffective." White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan cautioned Tehran about serious consequences should the hostilities continue.

In light of the escalating situation, Israel's security cabinet convened late Tuesday to assess the developments. Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari remarked, "This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide."

On the other hand, Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a stark warning to Israel on Wednesday, promising "crushing attacks" in response to any retaliation for a recent missile strike aimed at Israeli military targets.

On Tuesday, Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting three military bases near Tel Aviv, as well as critical air and radar installations. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that "90 percent" of the missiles successfully hit their intended targets, although Israeli authorities reported no injuries resulting from the attack.

Iran justified the missile strike as a response to what it termed an "attack on the sovereignty" of the nation, referencing the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in July. The Iranian government characterised its military actions as defensive, asserting that they followed a "period of restraint."

In a warning to Israel, Iranian officials stated that any retaliatory actions would result in "vast destruction." The Iranian armed forces also cautioned other nations against intervening, declaring that their "interests in the region will also face a powerful attack" if provoked.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating that a "decisive response" had been delivered to what he described as Israeli "aggression." He urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognize that while "Iran is not a warmonger," it will not tolerate threats, adding, "This is merely a glimpse of our strength. Do not provoke Iran."