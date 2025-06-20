Iran-Israel war: US military aircraft in Qatar base no longer visible on tarmac, says report

Dozens of US military aircraft are no longer at the tarmac of a US base in Qatar, stated a report citing satellite images. It is believed to be the US’ move to shield the aircraft from possible Iranian strikes. This comes as US President Donald Trump acknowledged that he is taking two weeks to weigh in on an attack on Iran.

According to a report in AFP, nearly all the aircraft visible at the Al Udeid base on June 5 were no longer anywhere in plain sight by June 19. As per the images published by Planet Labs PBC, there were nearly 40 military aircraft, which included transport planes like the Hercules C-130 and reconnaissance aircraft, that were visible on the tarmac on June 5. In an image taken on June 19, only three aircraft are visible, the news agency said.

The US embassy in Qatar also announced that access to the base would be limited “out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities”, and urged personnel to exercise vigilance.

Meanwhile, a report by Wall Street Journal earlier stated that Trump had reportedly approved plans to attack Iran but chose to wait before giving the final order to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear programme. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said they had the power to remove all of Iran’s nuclear facilities whether Trump decides to join them or not.

Iran has promised "significant and irreversible repercussions" if attacked.

Trump also stated that Iran was a few weeks away from having a nuclear weapon before Israel began striking Iran last week. He expressed a desire for a "real end" to the Iran-Israel conflict, not just a ceasefire.