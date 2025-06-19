Israel strikes Iranian nuclear site; Iranian missiles hit Israeli hospital

Israel struck a key Iranian nuclear site on Thursday, while Iranian missiles hit an Israeli hospital. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump did not clarify whether the US would join Israel in airstrikes aimed at destroying Tehran's nuclear facilities. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel's largest attack on Iran until its nuclear programme is destroyed. He said Tehran's "tyrants" would pay the "full price". Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the military was instructed to intensify strikes on strategic targets in Tehran to eliminate the threat to Israel and destabilise the Ayatollah regime.

Netanyahu said Israel's military actions could topple the Iranian regime and that Israel would do whatever is necessary to remove the "existential threat" posed by Tehran. A week of Israeli air and missile strikes has targeted Iran's military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities, and killed hundreds, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least two dozen civilians in Israel.

The Israeli military said it targeted the Khondab nuclear reactor in Arak, including a partially-built heavy-water research reactor. Heavy-water reactors produce plutonium, which can be used to make atomic bombs. Iranian media reported two projectiles near the facility but no radiation threats. Israel also struck a site near Natanz, which contains equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development.

Iran denies planning to build atomic weapons and says its nuclear programme is peaceful. Its Atomic Energy Organisation condemned the Israeli attacks as violations of international law and reported no casualties as the areas had been evacuated.

On Thursday morning, several Iranian missiles struck populated areas in Israel, including a hospital in the south. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it targeted Israeli military and intelligence headquarters near Soroka medical centre in Beersheba. Soroka hospital reported damage.

This week marks the first time in decades that Iranian missiles have penetrated Israeli defences, killing civilians in their homes. Missile trails and interceptions were visible over Tel Aviv, with explosions heard as projectiles were intercepted. Israeli media reported direct hits in central Israel.