Iran missile attack on Israel: Iran asks the US not to get involved in conflict with Israel

Iran missile attack on Israel: Iran has asked the United States not to get involved in its conflict with Israel. This comes after Iran launched 200 missiles on Israel, prompting the US to move its aid to Israel. While the US and Israel said that the attack on October 1 failed due to their extensive preparation, Iran said its ‘heroic’ operation targeted three of the country’s main air bases.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying that Iran told the United States not to get involved following its missile attack on Israel. "Message exchanges do not mean coordination. No message was sent prior to our response (to Israel). After this response, a warning was conveyed via Switzerland telling Americans that it was our right to self-defence and that we do not intend to continue (the attack)," he told the news agency.

Araqchi on a social media post said Iran exercised ‘self-defence’ against Israel and the action is concluded unless Israel decides to invite further retaliation. He said this action against Israel came after tremendous restraint to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Iranian minister said that if Israel retaliates, Iran’s ‘response will be stronger and more powerful’. He said that he is optimistic about the future days, and that while there is a possibility of conflict, their forces are fully prepared. “We expect to gradually witness stability in our region over the coming days," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel is considering a ‘significant retaliation’ following Iran’s missile attack that could target oil production facilities inside Iran and other strategic sites, according to US news website Axios. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also promised that Iran would pay for its missile attack on Tuesday and that any retaliation would be met with ‘vast destruction’.

"Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said.

Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Alarms went off across the country and explosions were heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley. Israelis piled into bomb shelters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that they used hypersonic Fattah missiles for the first time, and 90 per cent of its missiles successfully hit their targets.