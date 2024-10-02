Israel defence expert's BIG claim amid Tel Aviv's conflict with Tehran: 'When Iran goes back to real size...'

After tensions in the Middle East escalated after Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night, defence expert and former Israeli military intelligence official Brig. Gen (Res) Yossi Kuperwasser emphasised the need to bring Tehran back to its "real size" for attaining a realistic solution in the conflict.

He also said that Tehran's focus should be on improving the living conditions of Iranians. "And when Iran goes back to its real size and starts being a power... superpower in the Middle East and focuses on improving the living conditions in Iran, the Iranians, not building its hegemony in the Middle East," he told newswire ANI in a telephonic conversation.

Talking about Israel's war on multiple fronts, the defence expert said that Tel Aviv's aim is to replace the leadership in Gaza and Lebanon.

The former Israeli military intelligence official mentioned Israel plans to "replace" the Hamas leadership in Gaza, while ensuring safety of Israelis in the northern border, referring to Lebanon.

Brig. Gen Kuperwaaser added that due to the recent escalation, the ceasefire talks in Gaza are on a 'backburner right now' and the 'two-state solution' isn't going to happen anytime soon.

"I think it's (ceasefire talks) in a backburner right now, and maybe after we deal with Iran and after we deal with Hezbollah, we should go back to Hamas, and they will be in a much weaker position," the defence expert said. "So, then we should be able to maybe to make progress towards an agreement, some sort of a deal that would allow us to get back our hostages from Hamas."

Many big powers, including the US, have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages given the escalating situation. They have also repeatedly advocated for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine to resolve the conflict between the two countries.

Furthermore, he said that speaking of a two-state solution at present is "delusional". Referring to October 7, Brig Kupperwaser said that Palestinians are committed to "annihilating the state of Israel."

He added that Palestinians' purpose in life is to "struggle against Israel until its demise." "So, as long as this is the case, speaking about the two-state solution is delusional. It's not going to happen anytime soon," he furthermore mentioned.

On October 7 last year, Palestinian militant outfit Hamas launched a massive terror attack against Israel. In this attack, more than 1,200 people were killed and over 250 people were taken as hostages, of whom around 100 are still in captivity.