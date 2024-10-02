Iran's missile attack on Israel: MEA issues advisory to Indians; Tel Aviv, Washington DC warn Tehran of 'severe consequences'

Amid the worsening crisis in the Middle East, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory to Indian nationals stranded in Tehran. The advisory stated that Indians in Iran should remain vigilant and stay in touch with the Indian embassy in Tehran.

MEA's advisory for Indians in Iran stated that Indian nationals stranded in the country should avoid all non-essential travel. The Middle East crisis escalated after Iran's missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.

Iran launched over 180 missiles into Israel in the wee hours of Tuesday. Israel has claimed that it has intercepted and destroyed many of the missiles launched by Iran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the advisory stated.

Apart from this, the officials have also directed Indian nationals to adhere to protocols as advised by the local authorities. "The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

The MEA further reiterated the call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians amid the escalating situation. "It is important that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy."

Moreover, security cover has been enhanced outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. Israeli and US officials, however, have warned Iran of "severe consequences," raising the threat of a region-wide war in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Iranian airspace has been closed due to apprehensions of an attack by Israel.

The airspace closure has hit air traffic, leaving most airlines including Indian carriers scrambling to recalibrate their routes. Tehran on Wednesday said that its missile attack on Tel Aviv ended as Iran appeared to avoid further provocation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X: "Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful." Israel, on the other hand, has intensified its ground offensive and bombardments in Lebanon and Gaza.