Israel-Hezbollah war: Two flash bombs hit Netanyahu’s home; Israel says ‘crosses all red lines’

Two flash bombs were fired at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, a northern Israeli town, on Saturday. The bombs landed in the garden, but Netanyahu and his family were not at the house at the time, and no damage was reported, according to officials.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the incident crossed “all red lines”.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted in X, “It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home.”

He further urged security and judicial agencies to take the necessary steps. “The Shin Bet and the Israel Police and all law enforcement and judicial agencies must immediately and with all the strength take the necessary steps to put an end to this serious phenomenon and bring about this situation end.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also condemned the incident on X, stating that an investigation was underway.

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the attack an act of incitement and a dangerous escalation. “Throwing a flash bomb into the Prime Minister’s home is crossing another red line,” he said.

This attack follows a similar incident on October 19, when a drone targeted Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea. Netanyahu had accused Hezbollah of attempting to assassinate him and his wife. Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the drone strike.

The attacks come amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Since late September, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and deployed ground troops, following a year of limited cross-border skirmishes that began with Hezbollah’s actions related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Caesarea, located about 20 kilometers south of Haifa, has been within the reach of Hezbollah’s regular strikes.