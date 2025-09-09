Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
world news
middle east news
'Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it': PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes full responsibility for Doha attack on Hamas leadership

'Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it': PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes full responsibility for Doha attack on Hamas leadership

On Tuesday, Israel claimed “full responsibility” for the strike in Doha, Qatar, that targeted Hamas leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a social media post that the operation was carried out solely by Israel.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2025 9:26 PM IST
'Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it': PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes full responsibility for Doha attack on Hamas leadershipNeither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the Israeli military specifically mentioned the Qatari capital in their remarks.

Israel on Tuesday acknowledged carrying out an attack in Doha, Qatar, that targeted senior Hamas figures. In a statement posted on social media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stressed that Israel acted without outside involvement.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” the statement read. “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Neither Netanyahu nor the Israeli military specifically mentioned the Qatari capital in their remarks.

IDF vows to continue operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tuesday’s strike was part of an ongoing campaign against Hamas, which it blamed for the October 7 massacre.

“The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said, adding that those leaders had long directed attacks against Israel and were responsible for orchestrating the ongoing war.

Advertisement

According to the IDF, steps were taken to limit civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions and intelligence-based targeting.

For years, these Hamas leaders have directed the group’s operations, played a central role in the October 7 massacre, and continued to orchestrate the war against Israel.

The military said steps were taken ahead of the strike to minimise civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided weapons and enhanced intelligence.

Published on: Sep 9, 2025 9:02 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today